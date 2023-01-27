See All Podiatric Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.9 (287)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM

Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Norton Hospital and Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hanna works at Hanna Ankle and Foot - Timothy Hanna DPM in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Arthroscopy and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hanna Ankle and Foot - Timothy Hanna DPM
    3901 Dutchmans Ln Ste 104, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 463-3873
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Audubon Hospital
  • Norton Brownsboro Hospital
  • Norton Hospital
  • Norton Women's and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Ankle Arthroscopy
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Replacement
Bunion
Bunion Surgery
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe Repair
Sever's Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 287 ratings
    Patient Ratings (287)
    5 Star
    (275)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Absolutely amazing! Everyone was so kind in helping me with my problems, and always willing to help.
    Carter M. — Jan 27, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM
    About Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841588696
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kentucky Podiatric Residency Program- Norton Hospital- Louisville, KY
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado State University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanna works at Hanna Ankle and Foot - Timothy Hanna DPM in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Hanna’s profile.

    Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Ankle Arthroscopy and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    287 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

