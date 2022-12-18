Dr. Timothy Hardy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hardy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Hardy, MD
Dr. Timothy Hardy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Hardy works at
Dr. Hardy's Office Locations
Atlantic Urology Pllc680 Kingsborough Sq Ste C, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 463-0914
Atlantic Obstetrics & Gynocology3720 Holland Rd Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 463-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hardy is by far the best obgyn in the world. He’s the reason I have my beautiful 16 year old daughter who is my world. I owe him everything. Because he’s so great at what he does, the best softest speaking person and a doctor who explains ever step to you, because he loves his job so much, he wouldn’t think I owe him anything. I could say a million great things about him but nothing negative! He’s always on time! I reside in NY now and if I could bring him and his staff to this state with me, they would be here! I love you guys and all that you’ve done for me????????
About Dr. Timothy Hardy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1487662748
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- Jersey City Med Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hardy works at
Dr. Hardy has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Chronic Pelvic Pain and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.