Overview

Dr. Timothy Harkin, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Harkin works at Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Thoracentesis and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.