Overview of Dr. Timothy Harman, DO

Dr. Timothy Harman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital



Dr. Harman works at Orthopedic Associates of Southwest Ohio, Inc in Centerville, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH, Sidney, OH and Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.