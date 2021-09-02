Overview of Dr. Timothy Hecker, MD

Dr. Timothy Hecker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Hecker works at Coastal Neurological Institute in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.