Overview of Dr. Timothy Henderson, MD

Dr. Timothy Henderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pompton Plains, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Henderson works at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ and Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.