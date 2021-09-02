Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM
Overview of Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM
Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Henne works at
Dr. Henne's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Ankle & Foot Care Inc3190 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste A, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-2502
-
2
Center for Ankle & Foot Care, Inc3150 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste B, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 242-2502
-
3
Laser Foot Center16920 S US Highway 441 Ste 104, Summerfield, FL 34491 Directions (352) 242-2502
-
4
Center for Ankle & Foot Care, Inc2515 Dora Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 242-2502
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henne?
Dr Henne was great. I would highly recommend him. He explained everything to me and also gave me some valuable advice to stop any future pain I may experience. Staff are pleasant and welcoming. My appointment was on time.
About Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215962709
Education & Certifications
- The Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- St. Mary's
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henne accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henne works at
Dr. Henne speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Henne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.