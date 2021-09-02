Overview of Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM

Dr. Timothy Henne, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Henne works at Center For Ankle and Foot Care, Clermont FL in Clermont, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL and Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.