Overview of Dr. Timothy Henne, MD

Dr. Timothy Henne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Byron Center, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Henne works at River Valley Orthopedics in Byron Center, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.