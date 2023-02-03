See All General Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Timothy Hepner, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (41)
Tulsa, OK
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Hepner, MD

Dr. Timothy Hepner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.

Dr. Hepner works at Ascension Medical Group St. John General Surgery Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hepner's Office Locations

    Ascension Medical Group St. John General Surgery Tulsa
    1725 E 19th St Ste 800, Tulsa, OK 74104 (918) 301-2505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Ascension St. John Owasso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Acid Reflux Surgery
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenalectomy
Anorectal Abscess
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Brain Injury
Breast Reconstruction
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hemorrhoids
Hepatectomy
Hidradenitis
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Lymphangioma
Male Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nipple Reconstruction
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Thymectomy
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Puncture Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphincterotomy
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Biopsy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigger Point Injection
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Went for assessment of hernia. Straight forward and gave me all the options. Listened to my concerns.
    — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Timothy Hepner, MD

    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1215966601
    Education & Certifications

    Residency: Okla U Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hepner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hepner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hepner works at Ascension Medical Group St. John General Surgery Tulsa in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Hepner’s profile.

    Dr. Hepner has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hepner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hepner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hepner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hepner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hepner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

