Dr. Timothy Hickman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Hickman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Hickman works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Tower929 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 465-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Hickman for 5 years (took a big break in between). He’s an incredible physician- very professional, always straight forward, great at answering questions.. I owe him so much for what he has done! The entire CCRM staff is great. They are a well oiled machine, and I’ve never had any issues getting my prescriptions called in, test results, a callback, scheduling appointments, etc. they are great!
About Dr. Timothy Hickman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720001266
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Med
- Johns Hopkins U Sch of Med
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hickman works at
Dr. Hickman speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickman.
