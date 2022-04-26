Dr. Timothy Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Hirsch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Los Robles Pediatric Medical Group299 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 360-6283
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hirsch is a thoughtful and thorough physician. My family has used Dr. Hirsch as a primary physician for over 10 years.
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Children's Hospital|Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Los Angeles Co Usc Ped Pav|Los Angeles County - University of Southern California Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University Of Southern California
- Pediatrics
Dr. Hirsch speaks Spanish.
