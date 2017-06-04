Overview

Dr. Timothy Hirst, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Hirst works at WESTERN STARK MEDICAL CLINIC in Massillon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.