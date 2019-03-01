Overview of Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD

Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Hlavinka works at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.