Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD
Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Hlavinka works at
Dr. Hlavinka's Office Locations
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-4544
The Urology Place1010 NW Loop 410 # 100A, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 617-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hlavinka is very thorough & was determined to make my husband ‘s life healthy again. Been a patient for many years and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982684098
Education & Certifications
- U Tex San Antonio
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A&M University, College Station, Tx
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hlavinka accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hlavinka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hlavinka has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hlavinka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hlavinka speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hlavinka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hlavinka.
