See All Urologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD

Urology
3.5 (30)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD

Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Hlavinka works at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hlavinka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Baptist Hospital
    7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-4544
  2. 2
    The Urology Place
    1010 NW Loop 410 # 100A, San Antonio, TX 78213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 617-3670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hlavinka?

    Mar 01, 2019
    Dr. Hlavinka is very thorough & was determined to make my husband ‘s life healthy again. Been a patient for many years and highly recommend him.
    M. Hallmark — Mar 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hlavinka to family and friends

    Dr. Hlavinka's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hlavinka

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD.

    About Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982684098
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • U Tex San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University, College Station, Tx
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hlavinka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hlavinka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hlavinka works at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hlavinka’s profile.

    Dr. Hlavinka has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hlavinka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hlavinka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hlavinka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hlavinka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hlavinka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Timothy Hlavinka, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.