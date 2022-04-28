Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Holt, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Holt, MD
Dr. Timothy Holt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Vaughan Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Holt's Office Locations
Montgomery Spine Center P C.257 Winton M Blount Loop, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 396-1886
Baptist Medical Center South2105 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 396-1886
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Vaughan Regional Medical Center
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holt is very thorough.
About Dr. Timothy Holt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.