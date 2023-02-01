Overview of Dr. Timothy Hong, MD

Dr. Timothy Hong, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Avon, CT. They completed their residency with Duke University Hospital



Dr. Hong works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Avon, CT with other offices in Willimantic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.