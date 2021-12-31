Overview of Dr. Timothy Hormel, MD

Dr. Timothy Hormel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Hormel works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.