Overview of Dr. Timothy Howard, DO

Dr. Timothy Howard, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Quakertown, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand View Health, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.



Dr. Howard works at Bucks-Mont Rheumatology in Quakertown, PA with other offices in Wyndmoor, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.