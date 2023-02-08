Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Howard, DO
Overview of Dr. Timothy Howard, DO
Dr. Timothy Howard, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Quakertown, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand View Health, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Howard works at
Dr. Howard's Office Locations
Bucks-Mont Rheumatology1534 Park Ave Ste 340, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (215) 538-8132
Arthritis and Rheumatic Disease Consultants8200 Flourtown Ave Ste 10, Wyndmoor, PA 19038 Directions (215) 753-1224
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand View Health
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Howard is very efficient and proffessional. He diagnosed my condition quickly and accurately with out a lot of testing. He started my treatment that day and I had positive effects by the next day. The condition is controlled and monitored and I will soon be completely cured when I am weaned off the steroid. I enjoy my visits to his office. The staff are always cheerful, pleasant and attentive. I would reccommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Timothy Howard, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Yiddish
- 1477530574
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
