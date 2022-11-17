Dr. Timothy Huggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Huggins, MD
Dr. Timothy Huggins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Weatherford and Palo Pinto General Hospital.
Locations
Timothy L. Huggins M.d. P.A.1212 Clear Lake Rd Ste 100, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 341-3300
Weatherford Regional Medical Center713 E Anderson St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (682) 582-1000
Baylor Surgicare At Granbury1717 Paluxy Rd, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-8863
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Medical City Weatherford
- Palo Pinto General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Huggins is by far one of the best Doctors I have ever seen. Been seeing this Doctor for decades now and if you fuss about any wait time, its worth the wait. He cares deeply and genuinely about his patients and moreover knows his business. One of the few Doctors that will do the pancreas and he does it well. Saved my life by relieving the excruciating pain associated with blocked pancreatic ducts. I've seen some comments on the office staff. Over the years I've seen the good and the bad. Hopefully its the good now ! Summary: Having true Gastro issues ? I recommend Dr. Huggins by far.
About Dr. Timothy Huggins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Dr. Huggins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huggins has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggins.
