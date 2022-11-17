Overview

Dr. Timothy Huggins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Weatherford and Palo Pinto General Hospital.



Dr. Huggins works at Parker County Gastroenterology in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.