Overview of Dr. Timothy Hughes, MD

Dr. Timothy Hughes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes works at Northwest ENT Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Cholesteatoma and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.