Dr. Timothy Hughes, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.2 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Timothy Hughes, MD

Dr. Timothy Hughes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Hughes works at Northwest ENT Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Cholesteatoma and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1
    Northwest Ent. Associates Sc
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 316, Chicago, IL 60631
  2
    Elk Grove Village Office
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 401, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Earwax Buildup
Cholesteatoma
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Cholesteatoma
Tinnitus

Earwax Buildup
Cholesteatoma
Tinnitus
Ear Ache
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Outer Ear Infection
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Nosebleed
Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Scan
TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Balloon Sinuplasty
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cough
Dizziness
Excision of Facial Bone
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Frenectomy
Glossectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hyperacusis
Jaw Fracture
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 16, 2016
    10+ years of acute sinusitis, every cold (at least 3 per year) ended in a sinus infection with the stress of getting to a doctor and getting antibiotics. An unending frustrating cycle constantly disrupting my life. Dr. Hughes recommended a ct-scan which showed abnormality in my sinus construction and recommended surgery. Have always been warned against sinus surgery but I took the leap of faith and have not had one infection in 3 years. Forever grateful for his surgical skill/expertise.
    Teresa in Roselle, IL — May 16, 2016
    About Dr. Timothy Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1508026949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education

