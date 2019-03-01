Overview of Dr. Timothy Husted, MD

Dr. Timothy Husted, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Husted works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.