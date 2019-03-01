Dr. Husted has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Husted, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Husted, MD
Dr. Timothy Husted, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Husted works at
Dr. Husted's Office Locations
-
1
Toledo Clinic Inc.4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husted?
Dr. Husted was second opinion for surgery and was the better option as far as how to accomplish the surgery. Would return for any future procedures.
About Dr. Timothy Husted, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1598765158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husted accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husted works at
Dr. Husted has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husted on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Husted. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husted.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.