Dr. Timothy Imler, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Imler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with IU Health University
Dr. Imler works at
Locations
Indiana University School of Medicine702 Rotary Cir Ste 225, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-3554
Indiana University Health Morgan Hospital2209 John R Wooden Dr, Martinsville, IN 46151 Directions (765) 349-6942
Wishard Health Services1050 Wishard Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 630-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Eskenazi Health
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Explained procedure well and very friendly.
About Dr. Timothy Imler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- IU Health University
- IU Health University
- Clinical Pathology and Gastroenterology
