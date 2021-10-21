Overview

Dr. Timothy Imler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with IU Health University



Dr. Imler works at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Martinsville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.