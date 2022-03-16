Overview of Dr. Timothy Izant, MD

Dr. Timothy Izant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Crouse Hospital, Lewis County General Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Izant works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Baldwinsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.