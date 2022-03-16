See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Timothy Izant, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (63)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Izant, MD

Dr. Timothy Izant, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Crouse Hospital, Lewis County General Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Izant works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Baldwinsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Izant's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists
    5719 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 251-3100
  2. 2
    Baldwinsville
    8276 Willett Pkwy Ste 102, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 883-4915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
  • Crouse Hospital
  • Lewis County General Hospital
  • Rome Memorial Hospital
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthNow New York, Inc.
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Lifetime Benefit Solutions
    • MagnaCare
    • Martin's Point
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • No-Fault Car Insurance
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 16, 2022
    Well established, clean facility. High quality care from entrance to exit. Compassion and patience is astounding!
    StarfishMomOf12 — Mar 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Izant, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Izant, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992761043
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rothman Institute Jefferson University
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
