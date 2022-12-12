Dr. Timothy Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Jacob, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Jacob, MD
Dr. Timothy Jacob, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob's Office Locations
Fort Pitt Surgical Associates8199 McKnight Rd Ste 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 364-5490
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacob?
Hernia surgery on 12/07/2022 at AHN Wexford. Hardly any pain at all. Took 1 pain pill that evening and 1 in the morning just in case. Didn’t need any after that. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Timothy Jacob, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1679500813
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center University Pittsburgh
- U Hlth Ctr-U Pittsburgh|University Health Center University Pittsburgh
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.