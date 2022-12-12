Overview of Dr. Timothy Jacob, MD

Dr. Timothy Jacob, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Jacob works at Fort Pitt Surgical Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.