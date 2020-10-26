See All General Surgeons in Burien, WA
Dr. Timothy James, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Burien, WA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy James, MD

Dr. Timothy James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Dr. James works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA with other offices in Geneva, IL, Winfield, IL and Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. James' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Heart & Vascular Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    351 Delnor Dr Ste 200, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 201, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Joseph
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2020
    Triple by-pass went very well and subsequent recovery just amazingly well too. Very fine Zoom follow ups and very positive advice. Only complication was an irritation of the Vegas nerve causing me a serious post-op issue and another ER visit. Overall, what seems to be a miraculous outcome.
    CRH — Oct 26, 2020
    About Dr. Timothy James, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1679538847
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale University Med Center
    Internship

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.