Overview of Dr. Timothy James, MD

Dr. Timothy James, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center



Dr. James works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Burien, WA with other offices in Geneva, IL, Winfield, IL and Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.