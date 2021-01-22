See All Podiatrists in Crystal Lake, IL
Dr. Timothy Jantz, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Crystal Lake, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Timothy Jantz, DPM

Dr. Timothy Jantz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. 

Dr. Jantz works at Timothy T Jantz DPM in Crystal Lake, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jantz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    P Kevin Wilson DDS
    388 W Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 459-3668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Diabetic Foot Exam
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Diabetic Foot Exam

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Jantz, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1447259080
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Jantz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jantz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jantz works at Timothy T Jantz DPM in Crystal Lake, IL. View the full address on Dr. Jantz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jantz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jantz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

