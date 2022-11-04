Dr. Timothy Jelsema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jelsema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Jelsema, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Jelsema, MD
Dr. Timothy Jelsema, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Jelsema's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8860
Big Rapids Practice705 Oak St Unit 10, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions (231) 592-1002
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with Dr Jelsema! Great doctor!
About Dr. Timothy Jelsema, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
