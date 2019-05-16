Overview

Dr. Timothy Jennings, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Maryland Heights, MO. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Jennings works at SSM Health Medical Group in Maryland Heights, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.