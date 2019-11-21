Overview

Dr. Timothy Jochen, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.



Dr. Jochen works at Contour Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center- Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.