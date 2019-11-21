See All Dermatologists in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Timothy Jochen, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (3980)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Jochen, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.

Dr. Jochen works at Contour Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center- Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Contour Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center- Palm Springs
    1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste E419, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 230-8659
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Palm Springs Office
    42600 Mirage Rd, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 206-8292

Hospital Affiliations
  • Desert Regional Medical Center
  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • LAC + USC Medical Center

Skin Discoloration
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Agammaglobulinemia - Microcephaly - Craniosynostosis - Severe Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Agammaglobulinemia - Microcephaly - Severe Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chemical-Related Eczema Chevron Icon
CO2 Laser Treatment for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis-Related Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eczema Vaccinatum Chevron Icon
Eruptive Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Erythroderma Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fractional Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fractional Eyelift Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Genital Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Guttate Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvenile Pustular Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoothbeam® Diode Laser Chevron Icon
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
VelaShape™ Cellulite Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Revisional Surgery Chevron Icon
XTRAC® Excimer Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3980 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3980)
    5 Star
    (3429)
    4 Star
    (316)
    3 Star
    (109)
    2 Star
    (44)
    1 Star
    (82)
    Nov 21, 2019
    Nov 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Jochen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1083748461
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
    • Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
