Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD
Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Westside OB-GYN36650 5 Mile Rd Ste 101, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 655-8250
Community Hospice Inc32932 Warren Rd Ste 100, Westland, MI 48185 Directions (734) 743-4500
St. Joe's Medical Group1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 350, Canton, MI 48188 Directions (734) 398-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is AMAZING!! He gave me the absolute best care when I was pregnant... I had Hyperemesis and I was very ill and he did everything in power to makesure I was taken care of and that my baby remained safe! He also saved our daughter during birth as her cord was wrapped twice around her neck! This man is so caring and he's passionate about what he does and it shows!! If you want a good doctor, I assure you, Doc Timothy A Johnson is you guy!
About Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
