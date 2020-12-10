Overview of Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD

Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at WESTSIDE OB-GYN in Livonia, MI with other offices in Westland, MI and Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.