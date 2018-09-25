See All Otolaryngologists in Enid, OK
Dr. Timothy Jones, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Jones, MD

Dr. Timothy Jones, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at St. Mary's General Surgery, ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery in Enid, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jones' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary's General Surgery, ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery
    330 S 5th St Ste 401, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 249-3898
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Timothy Jones, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Jones, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063424331
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Pittsburgh
    Residency
    • Presbyterian Univ Hosp, Plastic Surgery Univ Of Pittsburgh Med Ctr, Plastic Surgery Univ Of Va Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Univ Of Va Med Ctr, General
    Internship
    • University VA
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at St. Mary's General Surgery, ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery in Enid, OK. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

