Overview of Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD

Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.