Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD

Pediatrics
1.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD

Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jordan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    101 W 8th Ave Ste 4200, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 474-2730
  2. 2
    Jordan Developmental Pediatrics
    2730 W Agua Fria Fwy Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 956-3141
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669442612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

