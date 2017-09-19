Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD
Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
- 1 101 W 8th Ave Ste 4200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 474-2730
-
2
Jordan Developmental Pediatrics2730 W Agua Fria Fwy Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 956-3141Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jordan was absolutely professional and courteous during our appointment. He observed and diagnosed our son thoroughly and was kind to me as well as our child. At no point were we made uncomfortable and I have complete confidence that his diagnosis is accurate. Dr. Jordan explained both the diagnosis and plan of action in detail and when we had additional questions, he contacted us personally to clarify them. I highly recommend Dr. Jordan when looking for a specialist in this field.
About Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669442612
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
