Overview of Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD

Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Jordan works at Raleigh Ophthalmology in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.