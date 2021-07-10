Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD
Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
Blue Ridge Office2709 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Raleigh Ophthalmology34 Healthpark Way Ste 102, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 782-5400
Raleigh Ophthalmology10880 Durant Rd Ste 112, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 782-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jordan is a most competent, professional, caring physician with excellent patient skills. I wouldn't trust my eyes to another doctor in Raleigh.
About Dr. Timothy Jordan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982801130
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
