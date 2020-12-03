Dr. Timothy Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Jung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Jung, MD
Dr. Timothy Jung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung's Office Locations
Timothy Jung, M.D.3975 Jackson St Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 364-2961Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jung's office is absolutely amazing!! Angela went above and beyond for my husband, and literally saved his life with her persistence. I will forever be grateful for all that they have done!!!
About Dr. Timothy Jung, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1497717813
Education & Certifications
- U Minn Hosp
- Loma Linda Med Ctr
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung works at
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
