Overview of Dr. Timothy Kasunic, MD

Dr. Timothy Kasunic, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Kasunic works at Toledo Clinic Cancer Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.