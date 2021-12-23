Overview of Dr. Timothy Kelley, MD

Dr. Timothy Kelley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kelley works at Timothy F Kelley MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.