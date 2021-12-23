See All Otolaryngologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Timothy Kelley, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.4 (34)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Kelley, MD

Dr. Timothy Kelley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kelley works at Timothy F Kelley MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kelley's Office Locations

    Timothy F. Kelley MD Inc.
    520 Superior Ave Ste 315, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 645-3223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 23, 2021
    I have been Dr. Kelley's patient now for three years, and he has provided me solutions and care that no other doctor was able to provide. Additionally, he is very caring with a fantastic bedside manner, and always takes the time to listen to questions and answer them fully. He has my full confidence as a physician, and this is someone who comes from a medical family as my father was a physician and my mother a registered nurse.
    Kevin C. — Dec 23, 2021
    About Dr. Timothy Kelley, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelley works at Timothy F Kelley MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kelley’s profile.

    Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

