Overview of Dr. Timothy Kelliher, MD

Dr. Timothy Kelliher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Kelliher works at North Shore Neurology and EMG in Beverly, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.