Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Kelliher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
North Shore Neurology and EMG83 Herrick St Ste 1001, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 922-2226Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Beverly Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Kelliher was patient, comforting and professional. He had excellent bedside manner and did a very thorough examination then gave me options as how to proceed. After reading a couple of the negative reviews, I went in somewhat on guard, but with an open mind. After I walked out, I have to question the negative reviewers. That was not at all the physician and treatment I experienced. Do not even think twice about seeing Dr. Kelliher. He is a credit to his profession.
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043314198
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Boston Medical Center
- Carney Hospital
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Kelliher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelliher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelliher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelliher has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelliher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelliher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelliher.
