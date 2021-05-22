Overview

Dr. Timothy Kennedy, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Kennedy works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.