Dr. Timothy Kietzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kietzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kietzman, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Kietzman, MD
Dr. Timothy Kietzman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Kietzman works at
Dr. Kietzman's Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 668-8250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kietzman?
Love Dr Kietzman! He's a thorough doctor and a personable, quirky guy! He spends his time explaining the details and comes up with real world examples to help nonmedical people understand the nuances of their issues. Have always been happy with the care I receive during my visits.
About Dr. Timothy Kietzman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1952689705
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kietzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kietzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kietzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kietzman works at
Dr. Kietzman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kietzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kietzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kietzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kietzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kietzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.