Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Kim, MD
Dr. Timothy Kim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-2226
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Mt Talbert Medical Office8008 Westpark Dr, McLean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim and his staff are excellent and during the last two years have provided both normal and urgent care services as I required, and as scheduled.. would have no problem with recommending the urology group to my friends.
About Dr. Timothy Kim, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1184813123
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.