Dr. Timothy King, DMD
Overview
Dr. Timothy King, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Madisonville, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. King works at
Locations
Pebble Creek Family Dentistry LLC2100 N Main St Ste A, Madisonville, KY 42431 Directions (270) 515-3787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr King has ALWAYS been outrageously friendly and caring. Every single person in that office, including the hygienists, always make you feel welcome. I’ve never had a bad experience and always feel I’ve gotten the best treatment possible.
About Dr. Timothy King, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1184715120
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
