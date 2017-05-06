Dr. Timothy King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy King, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy King, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Locations
Apac PC11456 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 488-0154
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been very impressed with Dr King every time I have met with him. He has been professional, courteous, funny and, most importantly, has listened to me! Everyone on his staff is helpful and pleasant.
About Dr. Timothy King, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Med
- University of Washington
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
