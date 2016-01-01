Overview of Dr. Timothy Kinsella, MD

Dr. Timothy Kinsella, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.