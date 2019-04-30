See All Podiatrists in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Timothy Kneebone, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Simi Valley, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Timothy Kneebone, DPM

Dr. Timothy Kneebone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Kneebone works at Timothy S Kneebone DPM in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kneebone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Timothy S Kneebone DPM
    2650 Jones Way Ste 3, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 955-9373

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Kneebone, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497735930
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kneebone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kneebone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kneebone works at Timothy S Kneebone DPM in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kneebone’s profile.

    Dr. Kneebone has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kneebone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kneebone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kneebone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kneebone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kneebone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

