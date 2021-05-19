Dr. Timothy Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Knight, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Knight, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.
Locations
North County Dermatology Clinic6500 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809 Directions (863) 853-3331Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved Dr. Knight and his staff! This is my second experience and both times, he and his staff have made me feel I’m in good hands and they get to the root of the problem! Very knowledgeable!! I love em all!!
About Dr. Timothy Knight, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Md|University of Maryland Medical Center
- Tripler Genl Hosp
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knight speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.