Dr. Timothy Ko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Ko, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Hospitals Of Cleveland, Division Of Pain Medicine
Dr. Ko works at
Locations
Pinnacle Pain & Spine7580 Auburn Rd Ste 102, Concord Township, OH 44077 Directions (440) 358-1116
Geneva Office (University Hospital)890 W Main St Ste 202, Geneva, OH 44041 Directions (440) 358-1116
Tri-State Pain Institute2374 Village Common Dr Ste 100, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 833-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison Health
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of dr. Ko for sometime and have not had a dr that showed the professionalism that he did since. Where are you practicing now ?
About Dr. Timothy Ko, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1285847699
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals Of Cleveland, Division Of Pain Medicine
- University Hospitals Of Cleveland, Department Of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Ko has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
