Overview

Dr. Timothy Ko, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They completed their fellowship with University Hospitals Of Cleveland, Division Of Pain Medicine



Dr. Ko works at PINNACLE PAIN & SPINE in Concord Township, OH with other offices in Geneva, OH and Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.