Dr. Timothy Kosmatka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kosmatka works at Health Texas Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.