Overview of Dr. Timothy Kremer, MD

Dr. Timothy Kremer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine - Cincinnati, OH and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Kremer works at Medical City Women's Care - Arlington in Arlington, TX with other offices in Red Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.