Dr. Timothy Kremer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kremer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kremer, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Kremer, MD
Dr. Timothy Kremer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine - Cincinnati, OH and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Kremer works at
Dr. Kremer's Office Locations
-
1
Medical City Women's Care - Arlington3201 Matlock Rd Ste 220, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (682) 337-8772Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Medical City Women's Care - Red Oak317 E Ovilla Rd Ste 200, Red Oak, TX 75154 Directions (682) 337-8781Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kremer?
Dr Kremer took over my care after an egregious error was made by another doctor in the dfw area. He immediately was warm, caring, and listened to my incredibly long story. He wanted to know and understand everything that had led my husband and I to him. Unfortunately he then had to deliver the news that our baby had stopped developing and no longer had a heart beat. He then had to take us - brand new patients who just came from a horrid experience through the process of surgery because my body was not attempting to naturally pass my pregnancy and he did so with compassion, depth and breadth of information, as well as deep respect. I will remember how sad I am about this loss for a long time, however, I will remember that sadness in tandem with how much compassion was paid to myself and my spouse. I’m sad I won’t get to have Dr Kremer for longer. I would highly recommend him. First male doctor I have ever accepted into my life in 38 years.
About Dr. Timothy Kremer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750301446
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital - Fort Worth, TX
- John Peter Smith Hospital - Fort Worth, TX
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine - Cincinnati, OH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kremer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kremer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kremer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kremer works at
Dr. Kremer has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kremer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kremer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kremer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kremer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kremer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.