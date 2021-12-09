Overview of Dr. Timothy Kuang, MD

Dr. Timothy Kuang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kuang works at Galileo Surgery Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.