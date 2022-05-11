Dr. Timothy Kuzel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kuzel, MD
Dr. Timothy Kuzel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Rush Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 226-2371Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rush Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy - Lisle430 Warrenville Rd Ste 230, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (312) 226-2371
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very impressed with everyone I had contact with. Caring and knowledgeable staff.
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kuzel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuzel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.