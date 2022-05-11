Overview of Dr. Timothy Kuzel, MD

Dr. Timothy Kuzel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Kuzel works at Rush Hematology, Oncology and Cell Therapy in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lisle, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.