Dr. Timothy Landis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Landis, MD
Dr. Timothy Landis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Landis works at
Dr. Landis' Office Locations
-
1
Pine Bush Mental Health Llp1a Pine West Plz, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 862-1665
-
2
Rensselaer County Mental Health1600 7th Ave Ste 3, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 270-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Used this office for the whole family with excellent results, he is busy and sometimes because of that not taking new patients, if you can get in do so, very approachable and helpful. Also family focused so you can trust a doc like that with your kids.
About Dr. Timothy Landis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972601425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landis accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landis works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landis.
