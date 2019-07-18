See All Psychiatrists in Albany, NY
Dr. Timothy Landis, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Albany, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Timothy Landis, MD

Dr. Timothy Landis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Landis works at Pine Bush Mental Health Llp in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Landis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pine Bush Mental Health Llp
    1a Pine West Plz, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 862-1665
  2. 2
    Rensselaer County Mental Health
    1600 7th Ave Ste 3, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 270-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autism
Delusional Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Delusional Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 18, 2019
    Used this office for the whole family with excellent results, he is busy and sometimes because of that not taking new patients, if you can get in do so, very approachable and helpful. Also family focused so you can trust a doc like that with your kids.
    Now-Evidence-based-doc-gal — Jul 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Landis, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Landis, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972601425
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Landis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Landis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

